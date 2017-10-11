67-year-old Salina woman scammed out of $4,500

A 67-year-old Salina woman was scammed out of $4,500 after letting someone claiming to be with an optimization service into her computer.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that the victim had been allowing the suspect to access to her computer for an unknown amount of time as they optimized it and removed viruses. They claimed to be with a company called Front Ridge out of California.

The woman received a call yesterday saying that they were going to send her a refund check but accidentally deposited an extra $5,000 into her bank account. Sgt. Feldman said that it was later determined that the money came from a different bank account that also belonged to the victim, but when she called the bank it looked like there was an extra $5,000 in her account.

She was informed that they needed the money back and they requested a wire transfer. Sgt. Feldman said that the woman told them that she didn’t want to do a wire transfer- that is when they informed her that they would also take WalMart gift cards.

The victim gave the suspect the card numbers and personal identification numbers to $4,500 worth of gift cards. She became suspicious and called authorities after they requested another $6,000.

Sgt. Feldman said that the victim is out $4,500 because once a suspect has the card information for gift cards, they can transfer the money and it is untraceable. He added that a legitimate business will never ask for gift cards.