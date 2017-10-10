Wendell Farrar Hare, 90, Magnolia, TX, died Monday, October 2, 2017 at his home. Wendell was born August 28, 1927 in Cloud County to Jay and Ia Hare.

He graduated from Glasco High School and went to college at Kansas State University in Manhattan. He served in the United States Navy from 1942-1946. Wendell then continued on to a very successful career as an entrepreneur; buying and selling cars and real estate.

Wendell lived in Colorado before moving to Texas where he lived in Georgetown and Magnolia. He was a very caring and giving man who made friends wherever he went and he always helped those who were in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wilfred Hare.

Survivors include several cousins and close friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 9 at the Delphos Cemetery with Pastor Michele McHenry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.