HERINGTON – Vernon Henry Jones, of Herington, departed this life Wednesday October 4th, 2017, at the Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita. He was born on July 30, 1918, rural Herington, the son of Henry Oliver and Anna (Rutz) Jones.

Funeral Service will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church – Herington, with Fr. Peter O’Donnell, officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Cemetery of Herington. A rosary will be recited, 6:30pm, Tuesday evening, Oct. 10th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington. Following the rosary, family will receive friends from 7:00-8:30pm.

He was born and raised in the country. He rode his pony every day to the country school. He liked to watch the crops grow. He raised cattle, pigs, and always had a horse. He was a kind and gentle man and never spoke a harsh word. When the families were young and first starting out, he and his brother Melvin, were partners in a farming business for many years. He farmed until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and Farm Bureau.

He married Maxine M. Martin on December 27, 1945, at Clay Center. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and three sons. He and his wife moved to Homestead Village Apartments in 2008. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Maxine preceded him in death on May 1, 2017; and was also preceded in death by a son Mike Jones on August 18, 2000; two brothers, Darrell and Melvin Jones; two sisters, Minnie Krause and Darlene Jones; and his parents.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Stucky (husband-Steve) of Topeka, Marilyn Adair (husband-John) of Edmond, OK; two sons Dennis Jones of Herington, Mark Jones (wife-Pam) of Marion; daughter in law Pam Jones of Ozawkie; and eight grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to St. John Catholic Church-Herington, or Herington Hospital Foundation; and they may be sent to; Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.