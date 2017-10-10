The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Suspect in 2 Kansas City-area women’s deaths enters plea

by Leave a Comment

Yust-photo Cass Co.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A 29-year-old Kansas City man who is charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared nearly a decade apart has pleaded not guilty.

Kylr Yust entered the plea Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton.

Runions disappeared in September 2016 after leaving a party with Yust. Kopetsky disappeared in May 2007, days after taking out an order of protection against Yust.

The two women’s remains were found in April in a wooded area south of Belton in rural Cass County.

Yust is being held in Cass County on $1 million bond. His next hearing date is set for Dec. 28.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *