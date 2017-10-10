Sheriff’s Office warns against door-to-door salesmen

Saline County law enforcement are again advising residents to be cautious if confronted by door-to-door asphalt salesmen.

The warning comes after a 70-year-old Saline County man called the Sheriff’s Office after he was visited by men claiming to be asphalt salesmen. He told authorities the men were not able to provide any identification or proof of employment when asked.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that they have received complaints about the salesmen in the past. Many times the work is of poor quality or never done at all. Sheriff Soldan advised consumers to do research before buying.