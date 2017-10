A Salina man reported his scooter stolen yesterday after leaving it in the 700 block of Broadway to get gas.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that 42-year-old Jeremy Dunham, of Salina, left his yellow Bronc Scooter near the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway, after it ran out of gas. Dunham returned with a gas can shortly after, but the scooter was gone.

The theft was reported sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.

According to the report, the scooter was valued at $2,000.