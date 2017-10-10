Police: Special needs student assaulted at Kansas City area high school

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a report that a special needs student was sexually assaulted in a bathroom of a suburban Kansas City high school.

The Kansas City Star reports that the assault is alleged to have occurred in August at Lee’s Summit West High School but wasn’t reported until last month.

Police said in an incident report that the student began experiencing hallucinations and having fits of rape in August. The report says the student eventually told a nurse that another student pulled him into a bathroom and assaulted him. The student said he blacked out.

A relative described the special needs student as “low-functioning, but verbal.” Police said Monday that the investigation is ongoing and that the school district is cooperating. No arrests have been made.