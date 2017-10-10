Police investigate Kansas officer-involved shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an officer shot and wounded a man in suburban Kansas City while investigating a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a luxury apartment complex in Overland Park, Kansas. Police said in a news release that officers responded to the complex after a man called 911 and said he was armed with a knife. The man also is accused of threatening to kill himself and his wife.

The release says the man “displayed a weapon and charged toward the responding officers.” Police say one of the two officers at the scene shot the man twice.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Pending an investigation, both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.