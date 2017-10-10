UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

On Monday afternoon, police were on the scene of a shooting in the 14-1500 Block of SW Western Avenue in Topeka, according to a media release.

One person Bondderrick Sanders, 23 Topeka, was pronounced dead the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located a red vehicle with three black men in connection with the investigation. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Police released no additional details.

