Man arrested for ramming woman’s SUV

Salina Police were called to a disturbance yesterday afternoon after a man allegedly rammed a woman’s car with his truck.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that they received a call from the 29-year-old victim who reported that Anthony Kirkbride, of Salina, threw a brick at her and then rammed the front of her vehicle during an argument.

When an officer arrived at the scene on the 800 block of Seneca, Kirkbride was leaving in his Dodge Dakota pickup. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Crawford but he allegedly sped off for about half of a block before finally pulling over.

Kirkbride was taken into custody for felony damage to property, aggravated assault, driving while suspended and fleeing and eluding.

Sgt. Feldman said that Kirkbride caused over $1,000 in damage to the front of the victim’s 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander.