CULVER — John Marion Axtell, 72, passed away Oct. 6, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born in Beloit, May 26, 1945 to Milon and Margery Axtell, and graduated from Beloit High School in 1963. John worked at Axtell’s Auto Service and was a corrections officer in Nevada, prior to moving back to Kansas and working at Walmart.

He is survived by: his wife, Sharon of the home; son, Sean of McPherson; stepdaughters, Melissa Bissey of Lawrence, and Dawn Nester of Robinsville, N.J.; seven grandchildren; two great -grandchildren; and brothers, Charles (Barbara) of Beloit, Lee (Bonnie) of Salina, and Paul (Janet) of Athens, Ala.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.

Memorials to: American Heart Association.