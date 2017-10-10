Guns and Hoses charity football game scheduled for Sunday

The 12th Annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity flag football game will kick off this Sunday, Oct. 15. The charity event helps raise money for two local families with children struggling with serious health concerns.

Flyer here

“In 2009, Brett, then 3 years old lost his dad, Heath, in a plane crash. Heath, a pilot for the Department of Natural Resources, was spotting forest fires when his plane went down. Brett, now 10 years old, has been diagnosed with bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) in his femur. Brett receives chemo every couple of weeks, and in between visits as issues arise. Brett had surgery in February to clean out and rebuild his femur.

Lainey is 6 months old and she was given a diagnosis of Double Inlet Left Ventricle, a rare, congenital heart disease. When she was born, Lainey spent over a month in the hospital. In August Lainey had her Glenn Shunt Surgery, the second of 3 heart surgeries. She will undergo her third surgery when she is 3-5 years of age.”

Gates are scheduled to open at noon with the game starting at 1 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Tickets are $7, kids 5 and under free. Every paid attendee will receive a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win a 55” UHD TV! B.A.C.A. Smoky Hill Chapter at the gate, Chapman’s Take Away serving food, silent auction, raffles, half-time performance by Fierce Athletics, entertainment by Salina South Cheer Squad, New Dawn Singers singing the National Anthem, face painting, bag pipes by Terry Ferguson, merchandise for sale, bounce house by Bounce-A-Roos, pre-game performance by Shannon’s Stars Twirling Club.

All proceeds will be donated and donations can be made to Salina Guns and Hoses at Bennington State Bank.