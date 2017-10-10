Eula M. Nace

Eula Marcile Nace, 93, Minneapolis, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017, at the Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis, Kansas.

Eula was born on April 7, 1924, in Benedict, KS, to Rev. Frank and Mary (Service) Page. Being the daughter of a Methodist minister, her family relocated several times during her adolescent years. Following graduation from Chetopa High School in 1941, Eula worked at U.S. Army ammunition plants in Parsons and DeSoto to support the WWII effort. She graduated from Kansas State Teacher’s College (Emporia State) in 1947 with a B.A. in Music Education, and taught music in Alta Vista, Abilene, Rose Hill, and Miltonvale.

Eula married John Nace in 1949. They moved to Delphos in 1956 and remained residents of Ottawa County for the remainder of their lives. Eula was a member of the Delphos United Methodist Church, a devoted wife and mother, an accomplished pianist and artist, loved her flower garden, was actively involved in the church and community, and a friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, John Nace; her parents; brother, Dwight Page, and sister, Elizabeth Sackman.

She is survived by her three sons, Rob (Cheryl) of Olathe, Mark (Kathy) of Lawrence, and Tim (Beth) of Minneapolis; four grandchildren, Jessica Nicholson (Eric), Ginny Nace, Connor Nace and Camryn Nace; and her brother Robert Page.

Funeral services will be held at the Delphos United Methodist Church at 10 am on Wednesday, Oct. 11, followed by 2 pm burial at Welcome Cemetery near Alta Vista.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 10, from 4 to 8pm at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm. Memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Health Center – Long Term Care Unit in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.