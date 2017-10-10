Funeral services for Duane G. Houlton, age 55, of Abilene, will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Gordon McClure officiating. Duane passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 3:48 p.m. at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.

He was born December 5, 1961 in Abilene the son of Kenneth & Kathryn (Martsolf) Houlton.

Duane graduated from Abilene High School in 1980 and had worked as a truck driver for the United Parcel Service since 2007. He loved the outdoors and everything motorsports whether it was racing, tractor pulls, or ATV’s.

On May 25, 1983 Duane married Cheryl Ryder in Abilene. Survivors include his loving wife Cheryl; his son Ethan of Abilene; mother Kathryn of Abilene; sisters Patricia (Jim) Lollar of Fresno, California, Cecilia (Bob) Rogers of Abilene, Beverly (Walter) Stultz of Abilene; five Nieces and Nephews Clifton Lollar and Karen Depew, Dennis Barlow, Chris Barlow, and Shelly Bogart. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth.

Duane’s final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.