Dorothy Walker, 103, of Salina, passed away Oct. 4, 2017. She was born, in Talalla, Okla., April 9, 1914, to Ruben and Ina Spickerman.

The family moved to Norton, in 1916 where Dorothy and her eleven siblings grew up and attended school. Dorothy was the eleventh of twelve, none of whom survive.

Dorothy was married in 1931 to Philip Walker of Goodland where three daughters, Marilyn, Phyllis and Rebecca were born. While in Goodland Dorothy, who was a devoted wife and mother, had many friends and many interests. Dorothy was equally talented in the kitchen as she was with the sewing machine. She taught tennis and piano lessons, was a dedicated member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Guild. She was an active member of PEO, Chapter Z. Dorothy enjoyed playing Bridge card games, and working as a teller at Goodland State Bank, also becoming the bookkeeper of Gooodland Elks Lodge #1428. She was a longtime Goodland resident moving to Salina in 1995 after the death of her husband, Philip. In Salina, Dorothy was employed at Watters True Value Hardware for several years. She also became an active member of PEO, Chapter ED.

Survivors include: daughters, Marilyn Savage (Jim) of Denver, Phyllis Wilbur (Robert, deceased) of Salina, and Rebecca Nordyke (Robert) of Wichita; grandchildren, David Savage of Turks and Caicos Island (deceased), Diane Penny (Duane) of Berthoud, Colo., Janet Barnhardt (Scott) of Thornton Colo., Christine Heinsohn (David) of Elmdale, Jackie Wilbur of Galisteo, N.M., Bobbie Wilbur of Galisteo, N.M., Stephanie Lollar (Greg) of Gallatin, Mo. Michele Ryan (Kelly) of Olathe, Dr. Lee Wilbur (Lori) of Little Rock, Ark., Jennifer Hart (Ted) of Wichita, Jessica Nordyke (Silver Stratton) of Wichita, and Gregory Nordyke of Wichita; great-grandchildren, Taylor Savage, Tyler Savage, Curtis Penny, Cassie Kuehne, Joshua McGinley, Kelsey Barnhardt, Camillia Shephard, Taylor Lollar, Matthew Atkinson, Zackory Lollar, Oakley Wilbur, Solomon Wilbur, Walker Hart, Annie Hart, Benjamin Nordyke, and Oliver Nordyke; and great-great-grandchildren, are Teagan, Rylee, Cael, and baby boy McGinley, and Sawyer Savage.

There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen. A family and friends service will be held at a later date at Christ Episcopal Cathedral, Salina.

Memorials, which will be designated later, may be made to Dorothy Walker Memorial, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., Salina KS 67401.