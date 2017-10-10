Donald R. Ryan, , 57, passed away Saturday, September 30th, in Abilene. He was born November 15, 1959 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the son of Donald Robert and Deanna (Deaton) Ryan. Growing up in Abilene, Don attended local schools. He was the owner/operator of Ryan Farms. In 1994, he married Leslie Swain. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. She preceded him in death June 12, 2008. Don enjoyed spending time with friends and family, fishing and traveling. He was also preceded in death by his father. Don was a member of the NGA and Elks.

He is survived by: mother, Deanna Ryan of Abilene; sister, Kelly (Mark) Selby of Katy, Texas; two brothers, Paul (Rose) Ryan and Kenny (Cindy) Ryan all of Abilene; many nieces and a nephew.

The family has chosen cremation. A celebration of life will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 11th, at the Elks Lodge in Abilene. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Greyhound Hall of Fame or the Hope House. They may be left at the celebration or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 6410.

