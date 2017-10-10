Council Grove – Charlene Audra Morgan Pattison Beagel, 91, of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Diversicare of Council Grove.

She was born May 5, 1926 in Dwight, KS, the daughter of Charles and Audra (Swartz) Morgan. She graduated from Dwight High School in 1944. She married Ethan Dale Pattison in May 1944. Together they had two boys, Tad and Rodney. Charlene and Dale later divorced. They remarried and later divorced. She married Bob Beagel on December 22, 1988. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2009.

Charlene worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search and putting puzzles together. Her happiest times were when she lived in California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Rod Pattison on February 18, 2014, and two sisters Gwen Pullins and Deloris Larsen.

Charlene is survived by her son Tad Morgan Pattison and wife Dana, of Council Grove; daughter-in-law Judy Pattison, of Emporia; grandchildren: Tammy Black (Mike), Rodney Pattison (Karen), Teresa Perkins (Todd), Tina Caldwell (Rob) and Ty Pattison (Janna); great-grandchildren: Isaac Perkins, Maya and Reese Pattison, Cameron Carlisle, Cody Caldwell, Halston, Veronica and Virginia Pattison, and Cody and Tanner Black. She is also survived by her step children: Nancy and Sky Stockdale and Robert and Ann Beagel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.