Carol R. Smith, 55, Webb City, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at her home. Carol Ruth Robb was born April 7, 1962 in Boonville, MO to Charles Robb and Marilyn (Robinson) Robb. She graduated from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO, Class of 1980. Carol graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia, and received a BA in Business and Psychology. She then went on to complete a course of study to earn her license as a local pastor.

Carol married Nathan Smith on December 9, 1989 and made a home in Marion, KS. There they had their daughter on February 20, 1992. They then moved to Pittsburg, KS to further her husband’s career at Shelter Insurance, while Carol worked in Admin at Mt. Carmel. They then moved to Chillicothe, MO in 1997 and were blessed with a son in 1999 through adoption. Carol liked to say she had twins at age 7. In 2001, the family moved to Carthage, MO.

Carol made a career at St. John’s in Administration, and served as Hospice Chaplin for Oxford Health Care, as well as a Hospital Chaplin for Cox Hospital in Springfield, MO. She then became administrator for Spring River Christian Village.

For the last 4 years, Carol had been battling with mental illness. Her health became a priority and required her to take an absence from her career. Through her time of healing Carol loved to spend time volunteering. She loved to volunteer at the Humane Society, walking and loving on dogs. She also received joy by providing meals to those in need. She was an amazing cook and loved to care for others. She also spent time with her daughter, Taylor, in her 3rd grade classroom. She loved helping kids learn to read.

Mental illness is a serious disease. It effects even the most loving and motivated people. This disease was not a choice, it effects the brain and effects the lives of everyone involved.

Survivors include her husband, Nathan, her mother, Marilyn, one daughter, Taylor Webb (husband Jacob), Springfield, MO; one son, Dillon Smith, Columbia, MO; one brother, Charles Robb, Lincoln, MO; and one sister, Angela Potter (husband Mike), Boonville, MO. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Robb.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Nazarene Church, Carthage. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Nazarene Church. Rev. Dustin Ledford will officiate. Interment will be 1 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2017 at Marion Cemetery, Marion, KS. Memorial gifts are suggested to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation or Joplin Humane Society