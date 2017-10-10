Bryan Phillip Hill, 31, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. He was born June 4, 1986, in Tampa, Fla., to Anthony and Laura (Thompson) Hill Sr. Bryan went to school for and worked as a welder. He never met a stranger and greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include: his mother, Laura; two brothers, Anthony Hill Jr. and Joshua Hill; in addition to his extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Hill Sr., in 2003.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 321 N. Eighth Street, Salina.