Blayke and Olivia Stupka, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas. The twins were born on October 4, 2017 to Todd and Misty.

Survivors include their parents Todd Stupka and Misty Ratliff, a brother, Kellan Stupka, sister, Addison Stupka, sister, Ami Baxter all of the home in Concordia, Maternal Grandparents, Dalen and Delores Ratliff, Kensington, KS.; Paternal Grandparents, Chris and Carla Stupka, Concordia, KS.; Paternal Grandparents, Connie and Russ Ingle, Hill City, KS.; Great Grandmother, Marilyn Weishapl, Atwood, KS.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Blayke and Olivia Stupka memorial fund c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com