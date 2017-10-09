The Salina Post

Saline Co. man hospitalized after pickup blows tire, flips

by

GEARY COUNTY  — A Saline County man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford F250 pulling a cattle trailer and driven by Stuart W. Novotny, 72 , Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 four miles west of U.S. 77.

The driver lost control of the pickup when a tire blew. The pickup flipped in the median coming to rest in the eastbound lane of traffic.

Novotny was transported to the hospital in Salina. The trailer was empty. Novotny was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

