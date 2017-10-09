Police: Kansas man jailed for fatal DUI crash

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have made an arrest.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2400 block of Fleming Street in Garden City. for a reported injury accident involving a car and a motorcycle. When Officers arrived on the scene, they located Robert Becker, 67, of Garden City deceased, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that Becker was driving a blue 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Fleming Street.

Traveling south behind Becker was a black 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Bashir Omar, 31, of Garden City.

Witnesses on scene observed the Jeep rear end the motorcycle as they both traveled south causing the motorcycle to crash.

After contact with Bashir, he showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on for alleged 2nd Degree Murder (reckless), Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Driving.

Police believed there were multiple witnesses to this incident. The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).