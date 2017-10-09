Kansas State Polytechnic’s October Civic Luncheon Lecture to tackle the issue of climate change

The heated topic of climate change, its relevance and reported impact is making its way to the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

“Climate Change: A Critical U.S. National Security Assessment” will be thoughtfully discussed at noon Thursday, Oct. 12 in the campus’s College Center Conference Room with retired brigadier general Chris King leading the presentation. King will give an evaluation of the current global status of climate change and talk about ways to mitigate future damage and threats posed by delayed action.

King is the former head of the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering at the U.S. Military Academy and is the former dean of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. Along with 32 years of active service, he has degrees in chemical, civil and environmental engineering. King also has authored two books and lectured at more than 50 professional conferences, including at Oxford, Vienna, Yale, NATO and The Hague as well as at farmer and state governmental group conferences.

The Civic Luncheon Lecture Series is free and the public is invited. Attendees are welcome to eat during the discussion, and can bring their own lunch or purchase a lunch at the K-State Café and then bring their tray into the conference room.