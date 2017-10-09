The Salina Post

Kansas police officer jailed for alleged battery, theft

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas police officer is in jail.

On Monday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office booked an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer into the County Jail on misdemeanor domestic violence battery and theft, according to a media release.

The officer arrested is 9-year veteran of the WPD and is on paid administrative leave.

The case is being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in a collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

