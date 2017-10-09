TCU at K-State

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Location: Manhattan, Kan.

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

Series: Series tied, 5-5

TV: FS1

Joe Davis (Play-by-Play)

Brady Quinn (Analyst)

Bruce Feldman (Analyst)

Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com

Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

Stan Weber (Analyst)

Matt Walters (Sidelines)

Sirius Satellite Radio Ch. 81, XM Channel 81

Twitter Updates: @kstatesports, @kstate_gameday, @KStateFB

K-STATE RETURNS HOME TO HOST SIXTH-RANKED TCU

Coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at Texas last week, Kansas State will look to rebound in the first of two-straight home games against ranked opponents when the Wildcats host sixth-ranked TCU on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst) and Bruce Feldman (sideline) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM channel 81 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.