Central Kansas Flywheels Heritage Days starts this weekend

Central Kansas Flywheels Heritage Days will be held Saturday & Sunday, October 14 & 15 at the Yesteryear Museum, 1100 W. Diamond Dr. Both days start off with a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., followed by a flag raising by the Boy Scouts to kick off the event.

There will be agricultural activities such as old-time forage binding, sorghum pressing, corn shelling and wheat threshing. The featured tractors this year are Oliver – Massey Harris – Minneapolis Moline.

There will be tractor games on Saturday and a classic tractor pull on Sunday. Food vendors on the grounds both days as well as a pork roast dinner at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Sunday morning there will be a non-denominational church service in the restored turn of the 19th-century wooden church.

