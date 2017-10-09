Affidavit: Suspect in tax office shooting admitted he “killed a guy”

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a man accused of walking into a tax office in Wichita and shooting a seizure agent told an acquaintance in a phone call that he’d “lost it” and “just killed a guy.”

The arrest affidavit for Ricky Wirths says the call was one of two that the 52-year-old made after the Sept. 19 shooting that wounded Cortney Holloway. The affidavit says Wirths also asked the acquaintance to care for his employees and children. In a second call to an employee, he’s accused of confessing that he’d “just shot somebody.” Wirths also expressed thanks for the employee’s “hard work.”

Wirths is jailed on $500,000 bond after pleading not guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Wirths owed nearly $400,000 in outstanding tax warrants.