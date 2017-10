Great Looking 3 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch Style Home. Main Floor Living, with New Roof, Covered Front Porch, Huge Privacy Fenced Yard w/ Shed, and Oversized Attached Garage. Very Durable Wook Look Laminate Floors in Living/Dining, with Dining Table & Chairs to stay. Kitchen Appliances & Washer/Dryer to remain, as well! Call for your showing today!

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage RealtorsĀ®, Inc.