Kansas teen sentenced for attack on woman in her home

RENO COUNTY— One of three people arrested in connection with the June break-in and beating of a Hutchinson woman was sentenced Friday to over six years in prison.

Reno County Judge Trish Rose then granted him three years on community corrections.

Demetrius Vansyckle, 19, Hutchinson, was charged with Pleasure Torres and Melissa McGuire in the case.

Vansyckle was convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with the case involving the break-in at a home on West 14th Street in Hutchinson on June 6. The three are accused of beating a woman victim repeatedly. They also battered the other two occupants.