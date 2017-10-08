Interdisciplinary Artist Matt Garcia’s “The Border of Memory” at Bethany College

The Bethany College Department of Art and Mingenback Art Gallery presents “Borders of Memory,” an exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Matt Garcia from Oct. 9 through 27, 2017. There will be a reception for the artist and community, with a gallery talk, on Friday, Oct. 27, from 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

Matt Garcia’s work represents an important example of the artist working with innovative tools in the studio while simultaneously working in a post-studio environment. His work is a model for how artists can incorporate values of community, sustainability, and leadership – values that are key to Bethany College’s mission.

The Border of Memory – an ongoing project – locates historic borders within continental North America and the lasting cultural impact of past frontiers. As national boundaries shift, geographic markers of these past political divisions remain remnants of a not so distant reality. In what ways do social, political, and cultural barriers linger for those who continue to occupy the contested terrain? This series explores one of the largest border shifts in U.S. history – the US/Mexico border 1821-1848.

The Border of Memory project is ongoing as a performative, cartographic and documentary journey along the Arkansas River from Dodge City, Kansas to Leadville, Colorado exploring a section of the 1848 U.S./Mexico border over five-hundred miles long.

In addition to The Border of Memory, Garcia will share several other current projects.

Matt Garcia’s artistic practice investigates ecology, its relationship to knowledge systems and how media can connect communities to a reclaiming or re-imagining of lost philosophies and histories. Matt Garcia is currently an assistant professor of Art and Design at Dominican University of California located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Garcia’s work has been presented nationally and internationally at venues such as: Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts (Paris France), Museum of Contemporary Native Art – MoCNA (Santa Fe, NM), Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, The International Symposium on Electronic Art (2012, 2015), Balance-Unbalance Festival (Noose, Australia) and HASTAC (Lima, Peru). Garcia is a 2016 Creative Capital awardee in Emerging Fields.

Matt Garcia is a partner with April Bojorquez, in desert ArtLAB. Established in 2010, desert ArtLAB is an initiative dedicated to an experimental public art practice exploring connections between ecology, art and community.

Matt was the juror for the 2017 Messiah Festival Student Art Exhibition and Awards. For more information on Garcia’s work visit: www.mdgarcia.com

This event is free and open to the public. Mingenback Art Center Gallery, located at the corner of Olsson and Second streets in Lindsborg, is open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information please contact the Art Department at 785-227-3380, ext. 8244 or by email: artdepartment@bethanylb.edu.

