Ellsworth takes down Minneapolis in the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week





Severe weather couldn’t stop the Ellsworth Bearcats from taking down Minneapolis in the PKM Steel Service area Game of the Week.

Ellsworth was first on the board, scoring their first march down the field. After converting on fourth and three, Zac Schneider ran in a four-yard touchdown. The conversion failed, holding the Bearcats to 6-0 halfway through the first.

The rest of the first quarter went scoreless.

The storm encroached in the second quarter but the Bearcats put one more on the board, taking a 14-0 before the game was called. With nine minutes left in the second, an Ellsworth player stuffed the Minneapolis punt- it would fall into the hands of Grant Gwinner, who would run it 40-yards in for a touchdown. Schneider ran in the conversion.

The second quarter drained away and a light rain moved in. Lightning became an issue and the rest of the game was postponed until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Ellsworth was again first on the board Saturday. Jordan Base would run in this one and the two-point conversion extended the Bearcat’s lead to 22-0.

Minneapolis struck back in the fourth with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Evan Keating. Derek Freel would run in the conversion, making it a 22-8 game. The final three minutes of the game went scoreless.

Ellsworth increased their overall record to 5-1. Minneapolis dropped to 2-4.