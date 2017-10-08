2 Kan. women face federal charges after police find 20-pound of meth

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Federal charges have been filed against three people after investigators seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine from a house in Kansas City, Kan., according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The following defendants were charged in federal court Thursday with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine:

Sheila M. Best, 53, Basehor, Kan.

Karen Ortega, 40, Kansas City, Kan.

Marlon Gutierrez, 38, Kansas City, Kan.

A search warrant served at a house in the 3000 block of North 34th Street in Kansas City, Kan., turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of heroin and more than $23,000 in cash.

If convicted, they face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.