Some damage reported from Friday storms in Kansas

HODGEMAN COUNTY —Strong storms rolled across the state Friday night bringing numerous reports of hail, 60-70 mile-per-hour wind gusts and flooding rains. There is an unconfirmed report of a tornado in McPherson County.

The storm knocked downed power poles in southwest Kansas and damaged buildings in Barton County. Some areas of Barton County reported over 3-inches of rain. More than 15 high schools across Kansas postponed or cancelled football games due to the severe weather.

The storm damaged forced officials to close Kansas 156 highway from U.S. 283 to U.S. 183 in Hodgeman County due to several miles of power lines and poles down. Officials set up shelter in Hanston for stranded motorist, according to the sheriff’s department.

There are no reports of injury due to the weather.