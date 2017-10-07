Salina native, former astronaut leads KU homecoming festivities

LAWRENCE— Two former NASA astronauts who graduated from the University of Kansas participated as grand marshals at Friday’s homecoming parade.

Retired astronauts Joe Engle and Salina native Steven Hawley led the parade through downtown Lawrence.

Warm reception in Memorial Stadium for Astronauts Major General Joe Engle and Steve Hawley, our 2017 homecoming grand marshals!



The theme of the 105th homecoming parade was “Jayhawks of the Galaxy.”

The two were also recognized during Saturday’s Jayhawk football game against Texas Tech.

Hawley graduated from KU in 1973 with an astronomy degree. He was a mission specialist on five space shuttle flights from 1984 to 1999, logging more than 770 hours in space. He teaches in Kansas’ physics and astronomy department.

Engle grew up in Chapman and graduated from Kansas in 1955 with a degree in engineering. He was commander of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1981 and the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1985.