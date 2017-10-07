KBI: Kansas man dead in Friday officer-involved shooting

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred Friday evening in Barber County.

The Barber County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 7:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 following an officer involved shooting which occurred in Sun City, Kan. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate the incident, according to a media release.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Barber County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male subject threatening individuals with a gun outside a bar on Main St. in Sun City. When they arrived, bystanders indicated the subject had left the area.

Deputies searched several locations and properties looking for the male subject until they located him at 201 W. Main St., in a shed approximately 15 feet south of the residence. At that time three members of the Barber County Sheriff’s Office were present on the property. When the subject exited the shed, he did not comply with all verbal commands given by deputies. One deputy fired a less-lethal bean bag round toward the subject, hitting him. Law enforcement officers and EMS provided medical treatment to the subject, however, despite those efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man was identified as 42-year-old Steven P. Myers of Sun City. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this matter. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Barber County Attorney for review.