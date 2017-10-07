The Salina Post

Kansas High School football postponements, cancellations

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beloit vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ellsworth vs. Minneapolis, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Hays-TMP-Marian vs. Oakley, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Hodgeman County vs. Triplains-Brewster, ppd.

Johnson-Stanton County vs. LaCrosse, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Marysville vs. Chapman, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Natoma vs. Fowler, ppd.

Republic County vs. Russell, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 10th.

Salina Sacred Heart vs. Plainville, ppd. to Oct 8th.

St. John’s Military vs. Wichita Home School, ppd.

Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Thunder Ridge vs. Stockton, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Victoria vs. Bennington, ppd. to Oct 8th.

