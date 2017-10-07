Kan. man jailed after attempt to force robbery victim into trunk of car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a teen suspect in custody.

Just after 10:3p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery that had just occurred in the 1400 block of SW Byron Lane in Topeka, according to a media release.

As officers were receiving information on the call, proactive officers saw a suspicious car traveling north on SW Lane commit a traffic infraction and attempted to stop it.

The white Hyundai matched the description of a car taken from an Aggravated Burglary on October 5th. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

The officers quickly learned the driver was the suspect in the Aggravated Robbery at SW Byron and that he had tried to force the victim into the trunk of the car.

Police booked the driver, Isaac King, 19, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, and several other charges.