Great rainfall totals for Salina and central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY —Friday’s early October storm provided another round of substantial rainfall for Saline County and central Kansas.

Residents in Saline County reported from .77 to 2.14 inches of moisture. Most areas in the city of Salina reported more than 1.5 inches of rain.

Most areas of Ellsworth County reported from 1.8 to over 2-inches of rain. Ottawa, McPherson and Dickinson County residents reported just over 1-inch.

In addition to severe storm damage, residents in Barton County reported over 3-inches of rain on Friday.

The region will dry out this weekend. The next chance for rain in Saline County is Monday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance for rain Monday afternoon along with an 80 percent chance Monday night.