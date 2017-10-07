The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Great rainfall totals for Salina and central Kansas

by Leave a Comment

SALINE COUNTY —Friday’s early October storm provided another round of substantial rainfall for Saline County and central Kansas.

Residents in Saline County reported from .77 to 2.14 inches of moisture. Most areas in the city of Salina reported more than 1.5 inches of rain.

Most areas of Ellsworth County reported from 1.8 to over 2-inches of rain. Ottawa, McPherson and Dickinson County residents reported just over 1-inch.

In addition to severe storm damage, residents in Barton County reported over 3-inches of rain on Friday.

The region will dry out this weekend. The next chance for rain in Saline County is Monday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance for rain Monday afternoon along with an 80 percent chance Monday night.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *