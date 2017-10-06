Severe weather concerns for Friday afternoon into the evening

Severe storms will be possible late this afternoon and especially tonight for locations generally along and northwest of the Kansas Turnpike. The stronger storms will be capable of golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds and heavy rain. The best chance for hail up to golf ball size will be west of I-135.

Severe storms will be likely after 4 pm for areas generally west of highway 14 with this activity reaching I-135 generally after 9 pm. Hail to the size of golf balls and 70 mph winds can be expected with the stronger storms, along with heavy rainfall and associated flooding. Locations along and west of highway 14 will have the best chance to see hail to the size of golf balls.