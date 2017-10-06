PKM Steel Service Game of the Week- Minneapolis V. Ellsworth

The PKM Steel Service Game of the Week will see the Minneapolis Lions host the Ellsworth Bearcats.

Minneapolis looks to even up their record and break a two week losing streak. After starting their season with a loss to Sacred Heart they won their next two games on the road; 56-6 against Republic County and a 35-0 blowout at Lyons.

Minneapolis has yet to win a home game this season, falling 27-18 against Russell in week three. They dropped to 2-3 overall last Friday with a loss to Southeast of Saline.

Ellsworth brings a 4-1 record into Friday’s contest. They opened 2017 with three straight wins, taking down Russell, Beloit and Republic County. Their only loss came at the hands of LaCrosse, 31-26 in week four. Last week, Ellsworth rolled over Sacred Heart 38-27.

Tonight’s game has been bumped up to 6 p.m. due to the weather.