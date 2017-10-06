Hoping against a severe weather repeat on Friday

The National Weather Service says there is a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon into the evening, that has prompted some high school football games to move up the time for kick-off and even moved to a Saturday game. It was a year ago Friday that tornadoes touched down in Kansas including 2 in eastern Saline County.

One tornado was rated as an EF 2 with winds up to 112 miles per hour, while the other was rated as an EF 3 with winds up to of 140 miles per hour. They touched down between 4-4:30 in the afternoon. While the tornadoes caused considerable damage there were no injuries. Other tornadoes that day touched down in Sumner County and Clay County.