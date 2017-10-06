Hoping against a severe weather repeat on Friday

The National Weather Service says there is a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon into the evening, that has prompted some high school football games to move up the time for kick-off and even moved to a Saturday game. It was a year ago Friday that tornadoes touched down in Kansas including 2 in eastern Saline County.
One tornado was rated as an EF 2 with winds up to 112 miles per hour, while the other was rated as an EF 3 with winds up to of 140 miles per hour. They touched down between 4-4:30 in the afternoon. While the tornadoes caused considerable damage there were no injuries. Other tornadoes that day touched down in Sumner County and Clay County.
Comments
youngjb says
Christ it don’t even matter