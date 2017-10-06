The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Friday October 6 High School Football Scores

by Leave a Comment

Friday’s Scores

Andover 42, Newton 14

Andover Central 43, Circle 21

Atchison 50, KC Harmon 0

Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22

Axtell 62, Wetmore 26

BV North 49, BV West 14

Basehor-Linwood 21, Lansing 13

Bishop Miege 54, Mill Valley 21

Blue Valley 38, Blue Valley Southwest 10

Caldwell 46, Norwich 0

Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32

Central Plains 52, Little River 12

Centralia 50, Washington County 0

Cheylin 40, Western Plains-Healy 0

Cimarron 30, Elkhart 6

Clay Center 48, Abilene 6

Conway Springs 44, Mulvane 13

DeSoto 42, Baldwin 0

Derby 34, Salina Central 0

Dodge City 7, Hays 3

Doniphan West 44, Horton 34

El Dorado 55, Independence 6

Garden Plain 38, Douglass 16

Greenfield, Mo. 50, Crest 0

Haven 14, Hillsboro 13

Hesston 30, Kingman 14

Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14

Hoxie 54, Quinter 0

Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14

Iola 43, Osawatomie 19

Jackson Heights 52, Wabaunsee 0

Jefferson North 12, Christ Preparatory Academy 6

KC Piper 58, KC Bishop Ward 0

KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7

Labette County 31, Frontenac 17

Lawrence 28, Olathe South 14

Leavenworth 17, SM North 7

Louisburg 33, Spring Hill 0

Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0

Maize South 49, Winfield 21

Manhattan 42, Junction City 12

Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Marmaton Valley 46, Madison/Hamilton 6

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45, Riverside 8

McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0

Moundridge 44, Inman 8

Nemaha Central 30, Perry-Lecompton 13

Neodesha 60, Bluestem 18

Northern Valley 68, Wilson 0

Olathe North 41, SM West 6

Olpe 61, Yates Center 0

Oxford 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Paola 37, Bonner Springs 14

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 6

Pratt 39, Halstead 30

Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8

Rolla def. Fowler, forfeit

SM East 43, Olathe East 14

Sabetha 57, Atchison County 8

Santa Fe Trail 30, Prairie View 27

Satanta 56, Kinsley 14

Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Hayden 14

Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14

Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0

South Barber 20, Chase 0

South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Tescott 12

St. Mary’s 26, Rock Creek 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James Academy 14

Stafford 34, Ashland 0

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lakeside 6

Syracuse 35, Sublette 0

Tonganoxie 41, KC Turner 8

Topeka Seaman 27, Emporia 13

Troy 36, McLouth 12

Wakefield 56, Frankfort 8

Wellsville 70, Anderson County 12

West Franklin 42, Chase County 12

Wichita West 47, Wichita North 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beloit vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Clifton-Clyde vs. Burlingame, ccd.

Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Ellsworth vs. Minneapolis, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Republic County vs. Russell, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 10th.

Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Victoria vs. Bennington, ppd. to Oct 8th.

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *