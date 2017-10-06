Friday October 6 High School Football Scores

Andover 42, Newton 14
Andover Central 43, Circle 21
Atchison 50, KC Harmon 0
Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22
Axtell 62, Wetmore 26
BV North 49, BV West 14
Basehor-Linwood 21, Lansing 13
Bishop Miege 54, Mill Valley 21
Blue Valley 38, Blue Valley Southwest 10
Caldwell 46, Norwich 0
Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32
Central Plains 52, Little River 12
Centralia 50, Washington County 0
Cheylin 40, Western Plains-Healy 0
Cimarron 30, Elkhart 6
Clay Center 48, Abilene 6
Conway Springs 44, Mulvane 13
DeSoto 42, Baldwin 0
Derby 34, Salina Central 0
Dodge City 7, Hays 3
Doniphan West 44, Horton 34
El Dorado 55, Independence 6
Garden Plain 38, Douglass 16
Greenfield, Mo. 50, Crest 0
Haven 14, Hillsboro 13
Hesston 30, Kingman 14
Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14
Hoxie 54, Quinter 0
Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14
Iola 43, Osawatomie 19
Jackson Heights 52, Wabaunsee 0
Jefferson North 12, Christ Preparatory Academy 6
KC Piper 58, KC Bishop Ward 0
KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 7
Labette County 31, Frontenac 17
Lawrence 28, Olathe South 14
Leavenworth 17, SM North 7
Louisburg 33, Spring Hill 0
Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0
Maize South 49, Winfield 21
Manhattan 42, Junction City 12
Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Marmaton Valley 46, Madison/Hamilton 6
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45, Riverside 8
McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0
Moundridge 44, Inman 8
Nemaha Central 30, Perry-Lecompton 13
Neodesha 60, Bluestem 18
Northern Valley 68, Wilson 0
Olathe North 41, SM West 6
Olpe 61, Yates Center 0
Oxford 52, Peabody-Burns 6
Paola 37, Bonner Springs 14
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 6
Pratt 39, Halstead 30
Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8
Rolla def. Fowler, forfeit
SM East 43, Olathe East 14
Sabetha 57, Atchison County 8
Santa Fe Trail 30, Prairie View 27
Satanta 56, Kinsley 14
Shawnee Heights 27, Topeka Hayden 14
Silver Lake 41, Riley County 14
Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0
South Barber 20, Chase 0
South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Tescott 12
St. Mary’s 26, Rock Creek 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 34, St. James Academy 14
Stafford 34, Ashland 0
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lakeside 6
Syracuse 35, Sublette 0
Tonganoxie 41, KC Turner 8
Topeka Seaman 27, Emporia 13
Troy 36, McLouth 12
Wakefield 56, Frankfort 8
Wellsville 70, Anderson County 12
West Franklin 42, Chase County 12
Wichita West 47, Wichita North 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Beloit vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Clifton-Clyde vs. Burlingame, ccd.
Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Ellsworth vs. Minneapolis, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Republic County vs. Russell, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 10th.
Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Victoria vs. Bennington, ppd. to Oct 8th.
