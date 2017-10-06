Former hotel employee arrested for burglary, theft

A 36-year-old Salina man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly stole several hundred dollars from the Country Inn and Suites several weeks after he was fired from the hotel.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that the hotel’s desk clerk received a call at around 3 a.m. from someone claiming to have passed by on the interstate and saw a person with a flashlight out by the hotel’s shed. The desk clerk told police he had to take out the trash anyway, so he left the desk for a minute to investigate.
While walking back to the desk, the clerk said he saw a white passenger car speed off and he knew instantly that the report was a distraction.
The suspect stole $360 from the register.
Capt. Forrester said that an officer in the area saw a white Honda Accord near the Casey’s on the corner of Ninth and Magnolia. The officer determined that the driver did not have a valid license and made a traffic stop.
The officer found evidence of the burglary during the stop. Police recovered around $320, saying that Tanner Ireland purchased snacks and gas before authorities arrived.
A hotel supervisor informed police that Ireland was fired from the hotel a few weeks prior to the incident. He was arrested for one count of aggravated burglary and theft.
Mr. Shadow says
Idiot
Dubois says
It amazes me how people come up with some crazy shit just for a lil of that ever so lovely dirty paper we call money
ksgrl says
How sad that there are so many people who would rather steal than work. I would do anything for someone in need, but our government has gotten to the point of discouraging people to work to take care of themselves and their families. Instead, they expect handouts. Everyone receiving free food should be required to take drug/nicotine/alcohol test to be sure they are not selling/trading SNAP money for non food items!!!!!!