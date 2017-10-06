Former hotel employee arrested for burglary, theft

A 36-year-old Salina man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly stole several hundred dollars from the Country Inn and Suites several weeks after he was fired from the hotel.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the hotel’s desk clerk received a call at around 3 a.m. from someone claiming to have passed by on the interstate and saw a person with a flashlight out by the hotel’s shed. The desk clerk told police he had to take out the trash anyway, so he left the desk for a minute to investigate.

While walking back to the desk, the clerk said he saw a white passenger car speed off and he knew instantly that the report was a distraction.

The suspect stole $360 from the register.

Capt. Forrester said that an officer in the area saw a white Honda Accord near the Casey’s on the corner of Ninth and Magnolia. The officer determined that the driver did not have a valid license and made a traffic stop.

The officer found evidence of the burglary during the stop. Police recovered around $320, saying that Tanner Ireland purchased snacks and gas before authorities arrived.

A hotel supervisor informed police that Ireland was fired from the hotel a few weeks prior to the incident. He was arrested for one count of aggravated burglary and theft.