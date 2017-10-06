Firearms stolen from Salina home

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on the 600 block of North 13th sometime yesterday.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the 32-year-old resident returned home from work at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 to find his front door open. He made his way through the house, discovering that the glass on his gun cabinet was broken out and two rifles were missing.

The victim also reported that a handgun was taken from a dresser. Capt. Forrester said that the burglar gained entry by kicking in the back door.

The stolen firearms included a 1970 Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun with several barrels, a Savage .300 Win Mag with a scope and a Ruger P90DC .45 Caliber handgun.

The loss and damages totalled $3,350.