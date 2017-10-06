DVACK announces several domestic violence awareness events

October is the 30th anniversary of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month!

Please join DVACK at these FREE community awareness events!

Monday, Oct. 9, 7:15 P.M., Candlelight Vigil @ KWU Prayer Garden. Includes: candles, worship, and music

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7:30p, Speaker: Domestic Violence Survivor and Marathon Runner Shares Her Story at K-State Polytechnic

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11a, Celebration in the Park: Domestic Violence Awareness Event @ Jerry Ivey Park. Free food; Halloween costume contests for kids, adults AND pets at 1pm; free pet nail trims; victim memorial display; law enforcement Ident-A-Kid booth; hygiene donation drive with a raffle prize; and games/activities for all ages!

Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 A.M., Women’s Conference: I Am… Loved Conference in honor of domestic violence and infant loss awareness @ Heartland Worship Center. Survivors will share theirs stories. Free food. Worship service to conclude conference.

Monday, Oct. 30, 6:00 P.M., Workshop: Coaching Boys Into Men @ Smoky Hill Education Service Center. This is a free training for anyone who interacts with youth! Adults will learn how to use their influence to teach youth about healthy relationships and preventing violence.