Cats Hit the Road for Big 12 Primetime Tilt with Texas

Kansas State opened up Big 12 play with a win over Baylor and will now head back on the road to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Texas Memorial Stadium. The contest, which kicks at 6 p.m., will be shown nationally on FS1 with Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on Sirius channel 132, XM Channel 199 in addition to the TuneIn app.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

The Wildcats lead the all-time series against Texas, 10-7 – including a 9-4 mark in Big 12 play – but are 3-6 in Austin.

The home team has won each of the last five contests.

The last visiting team to win the series was K-State, a 17-13 triumph in 2011.

The longest winning streak in the series belongs to the Wildcats, who won five-straight (2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).