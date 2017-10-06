The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Bob Dole home from the hospital

by Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON — Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is home from the hospitalized. On September 13, doctors hospitalized the 94-year-old Dole at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C. for low blood pressure

Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

 

Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *