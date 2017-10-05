War Memorial in Sunset Park vandalized

The Saline County War Memorial at Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Drive, was vandalized and authorities are investigating.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that City employees reported that the Veterans’ Memorial was vandalized between 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. The unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to tag the monument and the sidewalk around it.

Authorities say that cleanup will exceed $1,000.