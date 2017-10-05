War Memorial in Sunset Park vandalized

The Saline County War Memorial at Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Drive, was vandalized and authorities are investigating.
Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that City employees reported that the Veterans’ Memorial was vandalized between 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. The unknown suspect(s) used spray paint to tag the monument and the sidewalk around it.
Authorities say that cleanup will exceed $1,000.
Comments
Respect Those Who Served To Give You Freedom says
Those disrespectful individuals need to be sent to military boot camp and let the drill sergeants take it from there.
Just Say Know! (the original) says
I believe that is part of the problem today. Used to be, you get in trouble and the judge would give you a choice, military service or jail. A kid that got in trouble and opted to serve in the military rather than go to jail would often come out of the military a well disciplined individual.
Today, the army won’t accept the “trouble makers”.
Jacki Cline says
I am curious to know what these ‘tags’ stand for? They are obviously symbols for something…