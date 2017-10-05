Taylor Kline & Company featured in First Friday Night Live

On Friday, October 6 programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m., and with “Yes, This Is Kansas” at the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm from 4 to5:30 p.m.

Other visual-arts exhibits include “Paper Perspectives – Mindful Moments” by David Olson plus music by Louis Magee at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe and also “Departures: The Art of Leaving This Place” at the Salina Art Center at 242 S. Santa Fe, both from 5 to7 p.m.

Be on the lookout for saxophone player, Brett Maltbie who will rove downtown from 5 to 7:00 p.m. in support of the FFNL Art Walk. The midtown First Friday Night Live venue is Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring the exhibit “This I Believe” by Andrea Fuhrman from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The featured First Friday Night Live music event is Taylor Kline & Company from the Delphos/Minneapolis area. With influences including Jack White, Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Eric Clapton, James Taylor and Neil Young, Kline and his band mates know good rock ‘n’ roll. Their mixture of originals and well-chosen cover tunes delight audiences as they skillfully play dreamy melodies and golden oldies. The concert takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live remote by radio station 99 KSKG from 6 to 8 p.m. in Campbell Plaza. The concert is family-friendly and free admission.