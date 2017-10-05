Student arrested for sex crimes on campus

Salina Police arrested 18-year-old Terrance Williams for alleged sex crimes against two fellow student at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Williams, of Garland Texas, sexually assaulted two different 18-year-old female students since school started in August. The victims told police that the three reported encounters all occurred in the KWU dorms.

Williams, a member of the football team, was arrested for three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of criminal restraint.