The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Student arrested for sex crimes on campus

by 3 Comments

Williams, Terrance Rochelle – Saline County Booking Photo

Salina Police arrested 18-year-old Terrance Williams for alleged sex crimes against two fellow student at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Williams, of Garland Texas, sexually assaulted two different 18-year-old female students since school started in August. The victims told police that the three reported encounters all occurred in the KWU dorms.

Williams, a member of the football team, was arrested for three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of criminal restraint.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

    • Doe not matter. Kansas Wesleyan and Coach Matt Drinkle need to rid the program of these individuals. Coach Drinkle is a great football coach, but unfortunately there are some bad apples among his players. Does not matter if you win or lose, just get rid of these individuals and quick.

      Reply

      • White privilege? I really hope they teach you a lesson down at the jail, rapists have no room in this world. You blew an opportunity most kids out of HS would envy. I hope you have to tell your dad, assuming he was ever around, of what you did. I believe your parents knowing you are just a waste of space and a waste good oxygen. That might bring you down a few pegs, where you wouldn’t feel you have to rape someone to get the sexual needs your otherwise ugly friggin face couldn’t get, without money or a nice car.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *