Student arrested for sex crimes on campus

Salina Police arrested 18-year-old Terrance Williams for alleged sex crimes against two fellow student at Kansas Wesleyan University.
According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Williams, of Garland Texas, sexually assaulted two different 18-year-old female students since school started in August. The victims told police that the three reported encounters all occurred in the KWU dorms.
Williams, a member of the football team, was arrested for three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of criminal restraint.
Comments
just a thought says
must have not been any good at f-ball or would have gotten away with it
SmellyBurger says
Doe not matter. Kansas Wesleyan and Coach Matt Drinkle need to rid the program of these individuals. Coach Drinkle is a great football coach, but unfortunately there are some bad apples among his players. Does not matter if you win or lose, just get rid of these individuals and quick.
USMC says
White privilege? I really hope they teach you a lesson down at the jail, rapists have no room in this world. You blew an opportunity most kids out of HS would envy. I hope you have to tell your dad, assuming he was ever around, of what you did. I believe your parents knowing you are just a waste of space and a waste good oxygen. That might bring you down a few pegs, where you wouldn’t feel you have to rape someone to get the sexual needs your otherwise ugly friggin face couldn’t get, without money or a nice car.